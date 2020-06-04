Thirteenth day without any new COVID-19 cases

There have been no new cases of COVID-19 in Aotearoa for the 13th consecutive day, and only one case remains active.

Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield says New Zealand’s total number cases remains at 1,504, made up of 1,154 confirmed and 350 probable cases.

“Yesterday there were a total of 2,649 tests processed at laboratories around the country and the total number of tests completed now is 286,174,” says Dr Bloomfield.

According to the Ministry of Health, the active case is of a person in their fifties in Auckland.

The total number of deaths related to the infection is 22 and there have been no new deaths to report today.

Dr Bloomfield says there has been increases of more than 8,000 users of the NZ COVID Tracer app overnight and so far 495,000 New Zealanders are registered to it.

“I continue to encourage people to use this. The app will remain important and useful into Alert Level 1 and I encourage everybody to make sure that they either download that app or a similar one or keep a record of where they are going to be.”

Dr Bloomfield says it’s important to recognise that the highest number of cases reported to the WHO since the pandemics started in any one day was just three days ago with 124, 139 cases of COVID-19 reported on June 1.

COVID-19 worldwide

In total countries have reported nearly 6.3 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 and internationally there have been around 380,000 COVID-19 deaths reported to the WHO in just a few short months, says Dr Bloomfield.

“The point here is that we are still very early in the evolution of this pandemic globally. There are still big gaps in our knowledge.”

Dr Bloomfield is urging New Zealanders need to remain vigilant to the threat that the virus poses even as cabinet looks at a possible move to Alert Level 1.

Information on all COVID-19 cases will be posted at the Ministry of Health website.