Thirty new apartments to be built for whānau Māori in Mt Wellington

Thirty new apartments are set to be built for whānau Māori in Tāmaki Makaurau.

The Mt Wellington site of the new $25 million housing development was blessed by Ngāi Tai ki Tāmaki representatives at a ground-breaking ceremony on Friday.

The development is being led by Tauhara North No 2 Trust, a lands trust within the rohe of Ngāti Tahu-Ngāti Whaoa in the central Bay of Plenty.

“It's an opportunity for us to provide housing for our whānau who live in Auckland, and join the local iwi in Auckland to look after our people,” Tauhara North No 2 Trust chairperson Ngahihi Bidois told Stuff.

The 57A Hamlin Road development will consist of five three-bedroom, nine one-bedroom and 16 two-bedroom apartments.

Allocation of the apartments will be prioritised to support Tauhara North No 2 and Ngāti Tahu – Ngāti Whaoa whānau, mana whenua and wider whānau Māori.

Twenty-five of the apartments will be retained in the ownership of Tauhara North Kāinga Ltd - a subsidiary of Tauhara North No 2 Trust - as affordable rental homes for whānau Māori in need.

The five three-bedroom units will either be held as rentals or made available for progressive home ownership.

Construction is due to start on 1 August and be completed by October 2023.