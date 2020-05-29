Thousands of Art & Music groups to receive support

A jobseekers programme for the creative sector and four new funds have been set up by the Government to help our arts and music industry recover from the blow of COVID-19.

Thousands of jobs will be supported through today's $175 million package in a crucial economic boost to support the arts and creative sector, which contributes nearly $11 billion a year to GDP, employs 90,000 people and supports the wellbeing of communities.

The package has been broken down into the following:

*$7.9 million for Careers Support for Creative Jobseekers



*$70 million over three years for a Creative Arts Recovery and Employment Fund



*$60 million over three years for a Cultural Innovation Fund - This will include supporting innovative approaches to Māori artforms and traditional knowledge.



*$20 million for a Cultural Capability Fund to focus on immediate needs in response to COVID-19



*$16.5 million for a New Zealand Music Recovery Fund specifically directed towards the contemporary popular music industry