Thousands protest over climate change inaction

Thousands of young people across the country took to the streets today protesting over climate change in action.

The protestors have criticised the government saying the Zero-Carbon Bill, Emissions Trading Scheme, and recent Climate Change Commission report aren't ambitious enough to tackle the magnitude of the climate crisis.

Several thousands of Wellington young people marched down Lambton Quay, then on to Parliament this morning, demanding the government take action on the issue for the future of young New Zealanders.

Climate Change Minister James Shaw and Green Party co-leader Marama Davidson met the School Strike 4 Climate intergenerational protesters today.

Davidson is proud of their efforts, and confident their movement will bring about change.

"Kei kōnei ahau, mātou ko oku hoa kaimahi o te Paati Kākāriki ki te tautoko i a rātou. Ko rātou ngā rangatira mō tēnei rā. Kaore mō āpōpō anake."

(I am here, along with my colleagues from the Green Party to support the protesters. They are the leaders of today. Not just of tomorrow).

Māori Climate Commissioner Donna Awatere-Huata says her submission in the public consultation process for Aotearoa to reach net-zero gas emissions by 2050 and to reduce biogenic methane emissions highlights the lack of Māori inclusion in its development.