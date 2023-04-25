Thousands remember fallen on Anzac Day - Gallery

People in their thousands have attended Anzac Day services to remember those who served in previous wars and conflicts.
Large services took place in Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch, while many other cities and towns across the country also held commemorations.
Prime Minister Chris Hipkins attended a service in his hometown of Upper Hutt.
Here are some images from RNZ reporters and visual journalists who attended events across Aotearoa.
An Anzac Day dawn service took place at Memorial Park in Hamilton. Photo: RNZ / Andrew McRae
Thousands wait for the service to begin in Auckland. Photo: RNZ / Rayssa Almeida
Wellington residents rug up warm on the chilly morning. Photo: RNZ / Angus Dreaver
The Royal NZ Air Force Band performs in Wellington. Photo: RNZ / Angus Dreaver
An Anzac Day dawn service and parade took place in Dunedin. Photo: RNZ / Tim Brown
Cameron Taylor, pictured with his 5-year-old son Julian, was happy to be back commemorating Anzac Day at Christchurch Cathedral Square. Photo: RNZ / Jean Edwards
Christchurch's Wizard with Lennox Pryce, Jye Pryce and Zebidiah Pryce during the Anzac Day commemorations. Photo: RNZ / Jean Edwards
Wayne Morris, Craig Rodger and his 8-year-old daughter Tessa. Photo: RNZ / Kirsty Frame
Poppies are laid on the Cenotaph at Auckland War Memorial Museum. Photo: RNZ / Rayssa Almeida
