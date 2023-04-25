Thousands remember fallen on Anzac Day - Gallery

By Contributor

People in their thousands have attended Anzac Day services to remember those who served in previous wars and conflicts.

Large services took place in Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch, while many other cities and towns across the country also held commemorations.

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins attended a service in his hometown of Upper Hutt.

Here are some images from RNZ reporters and visual journalists who attended events across Aotearoa.

An Anzac Day dawn service took place at Memorial Park in Hamilton.

An Anzac Day dawn service took place at Memorial Park in Hamilton. Photo: RNZ / Andrew McRae

Anzac Day commemorations, including a dawn service, has taken place on the forecourt at Tāmaki Paenga Hira - Auckland War Memorial Museum.

Thousands wait for the service to begin in Auckland. Photo: RNZ / Rayssa Almeida

Thousands gather in Wellington at Pukeahu National War Memorial Park for the Anzac Day 2023 dawn service.

Wellington residents rug up warm on the chilly morning. Photo: RNZ / Angus Dreaver

Photo: RNZ / Angus Dreaver

Anzac Day 2023 commemorations in Wellington. People lay poppies at the conclusion of the dawn service.

Photo: RNZ / Angus Dreaver

Royal NZ Air Force Band

The Royal NZ Air Force Band performs in Wellington. Photo: RNZ / Angus Dreaver

An Anzac Day dawn service and parade took place in Dunedin this morning.

An Anzac Day dawn service and parade took place in Dunedin. Photo: RNZ / Tim Brown

Cameron Taylor, pictured with his 5-year-old son Julian, was happy to be back commemorating Anzac Day at Christchurch Cathedral Square.

Cameron Taylor, pictured with his 5-year-old son Julian, was happy to be back commemorating Anzac Day at Christchurch Cathedral Square. Photo: RNZ / Jean Edwards

Anzac Day commemorations took place in Christchurch this morning.

Photo: RNZ / Jean Edwards

Christchurch's Wizard with Lennox Pryce, Jye Pryce and Zebidiah Pryce during the Anzac Day commemorations.

Christchurch's Wizard with Lennox Pryce, Jye Pryce and Zebidiah Pryce during the Anzac Day commemorations. Photo: RNZ / Jean Edwards

This is Wayne Morris, Craig Rodger and his daughter Tessa (8), it's Tessas first dawn service and she's wearing her great grandfather's WW2 medals. They met Wayne, who's from the UK and is involved with the Poppy Appeal there. He makes special poppy pins out of Lego - which he gifted to Tessa and several more kids this morning

Wayne Morris, Craig Rodger and his 8-year-old daughter Tessa. Photo: RNZ / Kirsty Frame

Poppies are laid on the Cenotaph at Auckland War Memorial Museum. Photo: RNZ / Rayssa Almeida

Photo: RNZ / Angus Dreaver

Photo: RNZ / Angus Dreaver

Photo: RNZ / Angus Dreaver

Photo: RNZ / Angus Dreaver

Photo: RNZ / Angus Dreaver

Photo: RNZ / Angus Dreaver

Photo: RNZ / Angus Dreaver

Photo: RNZ / Angus Dreaver

