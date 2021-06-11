Three arrests made over $500,000 in fraudulent loans

Three people with links to the Head Hunters gang have been arrested and charged with criminal offences after allegedly obtaining over half a million dollars in fraudulent loans.

Police give an update. Credit: Facebook/Northland Police

Detectives from the Organised Crime Unit, with assistance from the Northland Asset Recovery Unit and district staff, carried out five search warrants in Northland, Hamilton and Auckland.

The warrants were part of a Northland Organised Crime Unit operation targeting the group, which police allege have been obtaining cash through fraudulent car loan applications over several years.

Police allege the key player has been scamming finance companies into offering loans to buy cars since 2017.

They say falsified bank documents were used to get loans approved and fake settlement statements were produced to obtain further loans and more money.

A 30-year-old woman is facing 22 fraud charges in the Hamilton District Court.

The other two are believed to be her assistants and will face a number of charges including obtaining by deception.

No pleas have yet been entered.

Six companies have been defrauded of $500,000.

Detective Senior Sergeant Kevan Verry says the operation demonstrates Police commitment to targeting organised crime groups and the harm caused in the community.

“The Northland Organised Crime Unit is determined to target those who make a living from illegal activities and committed to holding those people accountable for their actions. We’re also focused on stripping them of their wealth and the money they’ve made through crime."

Assets seized

Police also seized three vehicles as part of the operation.

The Asset Recovery Unit restrained two properties in Northland worth $300,000.

Police say they cannot rule out further arrests and charges as the investigation continues.