Three Covid-19 patients in critical condition, seven new cases

There are seven new confirmed cases of Covid-19 in New Zealand, all related to the community cluster in Auckland.

Health director-general Dr Ashley Bloomfield says two are linked to a church in Auckland and two are household contacts.

Patients in hospital

Eight people are receiving hospital-level care for Covid-19 including three in critical condition in intensive care.

“There are four in Middlemore Hospital including two who are stable and two in intensive care in critical condition,” Dr Bloomfield says.

The other person in critical condition is at North Shore Hospital as well as another patient who is stable.

Two patients are in Auckland City Hospital. Both are stable and in isolation on a ward. One patient has been discharged from hospital to the Jetpark quarantine hotel.

Dr Bloomfield says all of the patients are linked to the Auckland cluster.

Cases

There are 1,339 confirmed cases in the country.

“One previously reported is now considered recovered so the number of active cases is 129 of which 19 are imported cases.”

There are 2,446 close contacts associated with the community outbreak and 2,390 of them have been contacted and are self-isolating.

There are 160 people linked to the cluster who have moved into the Auckland quarantine facility, including 89 who tested positive.

There are no new imported cases, Dr Bloomfield says.