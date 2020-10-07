Three imported cases of Covid-19

Three new cases of COVID-19 have been found in managed isolation hotels today. There are no new cases in the community.



The first two cases arrived from Ethiopia via Dubai on September 23. They have been in managed isolation at the Ibis in Hamilton and tested positive at routine testing on day 12 of their stay.



The third case arrived from Dubai on September 29. The person has been staying in managed isolation at the Four Points Hotel and has been transferred to the Auckland quarantine hotel upon returning a positive test result.



The total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 is 1,505.

Nine previously reported cases are now considered to have recovered, which include the six remaining active cases from the recent community outbreak.



The total number of active cases is now 37 - all imported cases. There are no active community cases of COVID-19 remaining.



The Auckland August cluster will officially close when there have been no new cases for two incubation periods from when all cases complete isolation.



One person remains on a ward in Middlemore hospital with COVID-19 today.



Yesterday laboratories processed 5,334 tests, bringing the total number of tests completed to date to 990,973.

