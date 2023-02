Three have died in separate car crashes on State highway 4 in the central North Island this morning.

The first fatal crash occurred just before 11:30 a.m in the King Country near Taumarunui.

Waka Kotahi closed SH4 at Manunui while Emergency services attended.

The second crash happened around noon on SH4 in Raetahi, approximately an hour south of Taumarunui.

Two people died and two others were injured, police said.

Both accidents have been reported to the serious crash unit.