Three Māori kaimahi nominted for ahuwhenua/horticulture award

From left, Brandon Cross, Finnisha Tuhiwai and Maatutaera Akonga. Source / Provided

Three young Māori agricultural workers have been nominated for this years’ Ahuwhenua Young Māori Grower Award.

Brandon Darny Paora Ngamoki Cross (Ngāi Tūkairangi, Ngāi Te Rangi, Te Whānau-a-Apanui, Ngāti Porou) is 24 and works as trainee Orchard Manager for the large kiwifruit orchard management and post-harvest company Seeka.

“When I started I had no specific interest in horticulture but over time I have developed a passion for the industry and enjoy my role,” Cross says.

Maatutaera Tipoki Akonga (Ngāi Tahu, Ngāti Porou, Ngāti Kahungungu) is 26 and works as a Senior Leading Hand at Llewellyn Horticulture based in the Hastings area. Llewellyn Horticulture has about 80 hectares of land on which is grown mainly apples with some stone fruit such as plums, peaches and also some pears.

“We are more or less responsible for keeping the orchard and the business running on a day to day basis. We take care of the pruning, spraying and mowing the orchard but we employ a range of local and RSE workers to harvest the crops throughout the picking season,” Akonga says.

Finnisha Nicola Letitia Tuhiwai, (Ngāti Te Rino, Te Parawhau, Ngāpuhi) is 25 years old and works as a Packhouse Manager for Maungatapere Berries located west of Whangarei in a rural township called Maungatapere.

“I love being involved now in the decision making, troubleshooting ideas, and even working on processes and training. I have discovered there is a career in horticulture, and I can earn while I learn is important for helping me support my family. I enjoy being outside and the variety of teams and people I work with. One thing I enjoy is that horticulture is always changing and developing,” Tuhiwai says.

Sponsored by Te Puni Kōkiri, Primary ITO, Te Tumu Paeroa and Horticulture New Zealand, the award was inaugurated in 2012 and is designed to recognise up-and-coming young Māori in the farming and horticulture sectors.

Speaking on behalf of the judging panel, long-time judge Aaron Hunt of Te Tumu Paeroa says Māori have always been involved in the horticulture sector and in recent years have engaged in significant new enterprises.

“The sector has a natural appeal to young Māori because it offers an outdoor lifestyle combined with excellent career prospects leading to management roles,” Hunt says.

Hunt says the standard of entrants in this inaugural competition for horticulture was very high and reflects the number of young Māori who are making successful careers in horticulture. “As judges, we found all the entrants passionate about the industry and enthusiastic about their future prospects,” Hunt says.

Due to current COVID-19 restrictions, it’s not yet possible to complete the judging process and determine a winner for 2020.

The Ahuwhenua Trophy Management Committee is monitoring advice from health officials and will make an announcement when it is safe to undertake this next part of the process.