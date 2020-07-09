Three more Covid-19 cases, Countdown workers in isolation

There are three new Covid-19 cases today.

The first two are in managed isolation at the Stamford Plaza in Auckland. One is a woman in her 20s who returned from India. The second is a man in his 20s who also returned from India.

The third is a man in his 30s who returned from Italy. He is in managed isolation at the Commodore Hotel in Christchurch.

The total number of cases is 1,190. There are 24 active cases.

The Stamford Plaza is the same hotel where a repatriate escaped to walk to a small nearby Countdown. He later tested positive for Covid-19.

It is understood 18 Countdown Victoria St West workers are in isolation, pending the outcome of their Covid-19 tests.

The store remains closed for deep cleaning.