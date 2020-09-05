Three new cases and second Covid death

There are three new confirmed cases of Covid-19, the Ministry of Health said in a written update this afternoon.

Two are community cases and one is an imported case detected in a managed isolation facility.



Both community cases have been epidemiologically linked to the wider Auckland cluster. One case has been linked as a close contact to the Americold household sub-cluster and the other is a close contact of a confirmed case linked to the Mount Roskill Evangelical Church sub-cluster.



The one imported case is a young child linked to a previously identified case who arrived from India on 23 August. As a result, the child was already in quarantine with family members at the Auckland quarantine facility.

There are two people with Covid-19 in hospital; one in North Shore Hospital’s general ward and one in ICU in Waikato Hospital.

With today’s three new cases, the total number of active cases is 112. Of these, 38 are imported cases in MIQ facilities and 74 are community cases.

There are 77 people linked to the community cluster who remain at the Auckland quarantine facility, which includes 60 people who have tested positive for Covid-19.

Earlier today, the ministry confirmed the second death linked to Covid-19 in the last two days, Dr Joseph Williams.

The number of Covid-19 related deaths in New Zealand is now 24.