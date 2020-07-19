Three new cases at border

Three new cases of Covid-19 have been reported by the Ministry of Health and are currently in managed isolation.



Two of today’s cases were in managed isolation in Waikato and the third in Christchurch.



The first case is a man in his 30s who arrived in New Zealand from Afghanistan on 14 July flying via Doha.



The second is also a man in his 30s who arrived on 14 July from Pakistan via Dubai.



Both positive results were from day 3 tests.



Both returnees, and the family of the second case, were transferred Saturday night from Waikato to the Auckland quarantine facility.



The third case is a woman in her 70s who arrived in New Zealand on 30 June from India. She was already in quarantine in the Chateau on the Park in Christchurch after a family member tested positive from a day 3 test. The woman remains in quarantine.

The number of active cases in managed isolation in New Zealand is 25. The total number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 is now 1,203.

It has been 79 days since the last case of Covid-19 was acquired locally from an unknown source.



Yesterday, laboratories completed 1,365 tests and the seven day rolling daily average number of tests is 1,984.