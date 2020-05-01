Three new cases of Coronavirus, 1,252 cases recovered

The total number of cases in New Zealand is 1,479 after rising by three overnight.

Director of Public Health Dr Caroline McElnay says all three are confirmed cases.

“One is linked to overseas travel, one is linked to a known case and still being investigated, and one is still being investigated,” she says.

The total number of deaths linked to Covid-19 in Aotearoa remains at 19 and there have been no additional deaths to report today.

Dr McElnay says, there 1,252 reported cases of COVID-19 that have recovered, up by 11 from yesterday.

“So 85 per cent of all cases are considered to be recovered."

Dr McElnay says there are six people with the infection are in hospital.

“None of those six are in intensive care.”

According to the Ministry of Health, there are 126 Māori people with Covid-19 and 76 Pacific people.

Yesterday, 5,328 tests were completed and 139,898 tests have been processed in total.

There are 16 significant clusters of cases.

"One has had no cases notified in the last 28 days, and which we consider closed. We expect to close another cluster tomorrow."

Information on all cases will be posted at the Ministry of Health website.