Three new cases, with further 'weak positive' under investigation

Three new border cases of Covid-19 have been reported in New Zealand today.

New cases

The first case is a recent arrival from Romania who arrived in New Zealand on 3 November via Qatar and Australia. They tested positive about day 12 of routine testing and are now in the Auckland quarantine facility.



The second case has also been transferred to the quarantine facility. They arrived from Australia on 1 November and were also detected during day 12 testing.

The third case tested positive on arrival from the UK on 12 November and is in the quarantine facility.

Weak positive

A weak positive test result has been reported from a close contact who is already in Auckland’s quarantine facility. The individual lived in a neighbouring apartment in Vincent St apartments to case D in the Auckland CBD.

The person's initial test result was negative, but a subsequent test has returned a weak positive result. A further test is now being taken. They are currently regarded as a case under investigation.

The Ministry of Health says Auckland health authorities had already done some initial scoping of this case and will now do more detailed tracking and tracing of any outstanding close contacts.

Testing

Yesterday, there was increased demand for community testing across Auckland’s testing network with 5400 tests done in Auckland alone – more than half of it in general practices.



The ministry says anyone in the Auckland area, and throughout New Zealand, who has cold or flu symptoms should get a test and stay at home until they receive a negative test result.

Auckland CBD locations of interest

The ministry is now also asking people who were in the Auckland CBD at any of the locations of interest to get a test regardless of symptoms. These locations include: Liquor.Com bottle store Queen Street, Mezze Bar, The Vincent, Smith and Caughey’s, Starbucks Queen St, Sunny Town Restaurant Lorne St, The Gateau House Queen St, AUT Student Hub and A-Z Collection High St. Full details are available here.



The ministry says this is an enhanced surveillance tactic to ensure they are not missing any cases who may be asymptomatic. The list of locations can change as more information becomes available.

Active Cases

There are now a total of 56 active cases.

More than a million scans using the NZ COVID Tracer app took place yesterday, the most since 1 October. The ministry says this means around 1 in 5 app users were scanning the codes.