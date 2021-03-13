Three new cases in managed isolation

Three new cases of Covid-19 have been reported today in managed isolation.

The Ministry of Health says there are no new community cases, apart from two historical cases.

The historical cases are two individuals from the same household who returned weak positives a few days after they completed managed isolation. The ministry says testing has determined they are historical cases.

The new cases in managed isolation are arrivals from Brazil and India who arrived in NZ between 6 and 11 March. They are now in Auckland MIQ.

The total number of active cases in NZ is 88 bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 2066.

The ministry says all 15 cases associated with the February cluster have now recovered.