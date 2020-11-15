Three new cases, with 'weak positive' now confirmed as positive.

Three new cases of Covid-19 have been reported today by the Ministry of Health.

Two of the new cases are at the border and the third case is linked to the Auckland case D who is already in quarantine.

New cases

Both of the border cases arrived on November 10, one from the UK via Qatar and Australia and the other from Dubai. Both are now in the Auckland quarantine facility.

There is also confirmation of a positive result in a close contact who is already in Auckland's quarantine facility. They were reported Saturday as the 'weak positive' case.

The individual lived in a neighbouring apartment to case D in the Auckland CBD.

Auckland Regional Public Health has identified seven close contacts and three casual contacts of this latest case. All have been contacted and testing arranged.



There are no places of interest identified to date for this case.

Testing

The ministry said increased demand has continued for community testing across Auckland’s testing network.



A full list of testing sites in Auckland is available on the Auckland Regional Public Health Service website. Full details here.



Anyone in the Auckland area, and throughout New Zealand, who has cold or flu symptoms should get a test and stay at home until they receive a negative test result, the ministry said.

Active Cases

The total number of active cases is 58.



Yesterday, laboratories completed 10,525 tests for Covid-19. The ministry said this is the highest number of tests during a day of the weekend since 16 August.



Nearly 70% of the testing done yesterday was in the Auckland region, with another 10% in the Wellington region.

More than 1.1 million NZ Covid Tracer scans took place yesterday, the most since 26 September.