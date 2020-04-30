Three new Covid-19 cases, 84 per cent of cases have recovered

The number of Covid-19 cases in New Zealand has increased to 1,476 after three new cases were found overnight.

There are 1,241, or 84 percent, of reported cases that have recovered, up by 12 from yesterday, says Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield.

He says the three news cases are all confirmed cases.

“One is linked to an existing case and the two others are under investigation still."

The Ministry of Health has also reclassified what was previously a probable case as not a case.

The total number of deaths linked to Covid-19 in Aotearoa remains at 19 and there have been no additional deaths to report today.

Dr Bloomfiled says seven people with the infection are in hospital, none of whom are intensive care.

According to the Ministry of Health, there are 126 Māori people with Covid-19 and 76 Pacific people.

Yesterday, 5,867 tests were completed and 134,570 tests have been processed in total.

There are 16 clusters of cases but no new cases associated with them today.

Information on all cases will be posted at the Ministry of Health website.