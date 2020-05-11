Three new COVID-19 cases, 93 per cent of cases recovered

The Ministry of Health has announced three new confirmed cases of COVID-19 today in New Zealand, bringing the total number of cases to 1,497.

Two of the cases are linked to the St Margaret’s Hospital and Rest Home in Auckland says the ministry.

“The individuals are both nurses at Waitākere Hospital. Both had been asymptomatic throughout a stand-down period which they spent in precautionary self-isolation at home.”



They were tested as part of routine requirements for their safe return to work and the results came back positive.

“They remain in isolation awaiting further testing. Although further cases in clusters cannot be ruled out, strong precautionary measures remain in place at the hospital and the St Margaret's facility.”



A third case is a person who has travelled back from overseas.

There are no additional deaths to report today and the current death toll remains at 21.



There have been 1,386 people reported as having recovered from COVID-19, an increase of 15 on yesterday.

“This is 93 per cent of all confirmed and probable cases.”



Today there are two people in hospital with COVID-19 – one each in Middlemore and North Shore hospitals. Neither is in ICU.



There are 16 significant clusters, four of which are now closed.



Yesterday laboratories processed 3865 tests, bringing the total number of tests completed to date to 194,191.



There will be a further COVID-19 update from the Government at 4pm today when Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is expected to announce whether or not the country will move from Alert Level 3 to Level 2.

Information on COVID-19 cases can be found at the Ministry of Health website.