Three new positive cases in Hauraki, two are Mangatangi School students

Three people from a household in the Firth of Thames have tested positive for Covid-19, all linked to a remand prisoner who was announced as one of three unlinked cases today.



Two of the three household members attend Mangatangi School on the Hauraki Plains and one of the young people was symptomatic at school on Thursday.

The Ministry of Health has advised that the school has been closed, parents have been contacted and arrangements are being made for the students and their families to be tested.



All three positive cases, and an accompanying adult caregiver, are being moved to a quarantine facility.



There are nine people in the household. Five others have tested negative and the ninth household member will be tested tomorrow.

The remand prisoner was released on e-monitored bail from Mt Eden Prison on 8 September to a residence in the Firth of Thames. Electronic monitoring shows he remained at the property from when he arrived on 8 September until he self-reported to Police at the East Coast Road boundary checkpoint at Waharau Regional Park. He was held in custody in a cell on his own until his court appearance in the Manukau District Court on Friday, 17 September.



A pop-up testing centre will be set up tomorrow at the Wharewaka Marae in Whakatîwai and the Ministry of Health is encouraging locals with symptoms to get tested.