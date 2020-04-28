Three news cases of Covid-19, no additional deaths

The number of Covid-19 cases in New Zealand has increased by three overnight, including two confirmed cases and one probable case.

Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield says the two confirmed cases can be traced to the Marist cluster in Auckland and the Gladys Mary Rest Home in Hawke’s Bay.

“The probable case in South Canterbury is under investigation," he says.

The total number of cases in New Zealand is 1,472 and there are no additional deaths to report.

In total 1,214 have recovered from the infection, an increase of 34 since yesterday.

Dr Bloomfiled says people who have recovered are those who have been symptom-free for at least 48 hours and it is at least 10 days since the onset of symptoms.

“Now 82 per cent of our cases are classified recovered.”

There are nine people in hospital with Covid-19, including one person in intensive care in Middlemore Hospital in Auckland, and there are still 16 significant clusters around the country.

According to the Ministry of Health nine percent of total cases are Māori people and five per cent are Pacific.

Yesterday there were 2,146 tests processed and the total number of tests processed across the country is 126,066.

Information about each case can be found at the Ministry of Health website.