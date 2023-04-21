Three pēpi lives lost amid whooping cough outbreak

A South Auckland doctor is pleading for hapu māma to get vaccinated against whooping cough, as the area experiences a surge in the disease.

Te Whatu Ora Counties Manukau Health chief medical officer Dr Andrew Connolly says pertussis or whooping cough has taken three pēpi lives so far this year.

The disease is preventable if māma get vaccinated, with the immunity passed on to the baby through the placenta, protecting it for the first year of life.

Connolly expressed concern only 25 percent of māma Māori have received the vaccine so far, compared to 50 percent of pregnant women overall.

Covid-19 vaccine hesitancy has seen an overall drop in vaccinations across the motu but the whooping cough vaccine has been around for years Connolly says.

"These things like the pertussis vaccine for whooping cough have been around for many years so we know they’re extremely safe,” Dr Connolly told Waatea.

“These diseases are terribly dangerous and they are preventable."

"Coming into winter is a really good time for all of us to consider whether we are up to date with our vaccinations," Connolly said.

Antenatal vaccination is free and available from general practice and many pharmacies across Aotearoa.

Connolly says whānau should be getting flu shots, covid boosters, and check tamariki are up-to-date on their other vaccines, ahead of winter.