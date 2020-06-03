Three police officers face manslaughter charges

Charges of manslaughter against three Police officers in the New Plymouth District Court have been filed today by Police.

The charges are in relation to the death of a 55-year-old man who died while in custody at the Hāwera Police Station just over a year ago on 1 June 2019.

It is alleged that the officers were grossly negligent in their duty of care to the victim and that this negligence was a causal factor in his death.

A thorough investigation was made with consideration of legal advice from the New Plymouth Crown Solicitor and a Queen's Counsel. This led to the decision to file charges.

Police have confirmed all three officers have been stood down from their duties and an employment process will follow in due course.

Interim name suppression has been granted and the officers have been remanded on bail to appear again on June 26 at the New Plymouth High Court.

As the matter is before the courts, Police cannot provide any further details or comments about the case.