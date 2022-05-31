Three Warriors return in hopes of halting losing streak against Sea Eagles

First-choice hooker Wayde Egan and second-rower Bayley Sironen will return in the round 13 encounter with the Manly Warringah Sea Eagles this Saturday.

Egan, who had a calf injury, has been covered for the past few weeks by utility forward Jazz Tevaga, Taniela Otukolo and Roosters signee Freddy Lussick. Egan's return will see Lussick as 18th man, while Otukolo remains on the bench and Tevaga starts again as prop, pairing with big unit Ben Murdoch-Masila.

Sironen will return from the bench, named at 17.

The third return is Rocco Berry, who covers centre for an injured Viliami Vailea, linking up on the wing with Dallin Watene-Zelezniak.

Jack Murchie, Euan Aitken, and captain Tohu Harris make up the rest of the starting forwards with Egan, Tevaga and Murdoch-Masila.

Reece Walsh, Adam Pompey, Marcelo Montoya, Chanel Harris-Tavita and Shaun Johnson join Dallin and Rocco in the starting backs. Bunty Afoa and Aaron Pene make up the rest of the bench.

It will be a four-game round this week as the first State of Origin game for 2022 begins next Wednesday, June 8.

In past encounters, the Manly Warringah club has been dominant against the Warriors, with 24 wins to the Eagles and 12 wins going the other team. Both teams in their last five games are 1-4, the Warriors currently in a streak of four losses in a row while the Sea Eagles are on a three-game losing streak.

Can the Warriors break another losing streak? Or will it be extended? Find out when the 11th placed Sea Eagles host the 12th placed Warriors at 4 Pines Park in Sydney, this Saturday at 9:35pm on Sky Sport.