Three Waters changes on way - potentially 10 new bodies

An "imminent re-branding" of the controversial Three Waters policy is on the cards, with the Prime Minister saying the government needs to focus on affordable water infrastructure.

But there are still concerns as to where Māori fit into the picture.

While Prime Minister Chris Hipkins had previously signalled major water infrastructure reforms would not be reprioritised, he said they would be changed to reflect the concerns of all.

But Tukoroirangi Morgan, who leads the Waipuna-a-Rangi board, the northern entity under the reforms, says it is imperative that Māori have a voice.

“I truly believe that we will have a voice under the oath of the Treaty of Waitangi, it is only right that we do. And so that local councils think that they have the overall authority when it comes to the three waters issue” Morgan said.

A report by NZME's BusinessDesk says the government has decided to expand the four water entities involved in the contentious water infrastructure reforms to 10.



Will a rebranding on Three Waters be enough?

'Absolutely supports' the change

Morgan also understands the number of entities will be increased.

"It is a great pathway because regions will have more of a say, for example the East Coast and through to Hastings, and on the West Coast in Taranaki and the Whanganui river. All regions will now have a voice through their regional boards from tomorrow. Therefore, if that is the focus of the Government to expand to 10 regional boards, I absolutely support the change.”

The new model would, however, retain the most controversial co-governance elements of the legislation and central government will still take ownership away from local councils.

“We of Waikato support these new changes made by the Government. I believe that will accomplish what it is we set out to do with this issue. The thoughts that were presented before the Minister of Local Government last week, I believe the Government will be sincere and true to what was said at that time. We strongly support these new changes,” Morgan said.

The cabinet had asked new Local Government Minister Kieran McAnulty to report back on how to refine the reforms.