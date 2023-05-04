'The tides have turned and the sun is shining' - kōhanga reo welcome new pay framework

Te Kōhanga Reo National Trust co-chairperson Raniera Proctor is hoping a new pay scale revealed this week will attract more kaiako to the nation's kōhanga reo.

Most kaiako will see an average increase in pay of around 35 per cent, meaning a full-time kaiako will start on $59,358. Previously, the average pay for a kaiako at a kōhanga reo was $44,000.

Raniera Proctor says the pay rise is welcomed by the many kaiako and an acknowledgement of the hard work and sacrifices made by many over the course of 40 years, particularly by kaumātua.

"Mō ō mātou kaimahi o maua tēnei, te whakamānawatanga engari mō te āpōpōtanga o te kaupapa tēnei. Kua huri te tai, kua white te rā ki runga i tō tātou kaupapa me o mātou kaimahi.

(This is an acknowledgement of our past and the future of this initiative. The tides have turned and the sun is shining down on our initiative and staff.)

The changes in pay rates come hot on the heels of official recognition of the Whakapakari qualification which was changed to a bachelor's degree in 2022. Proctor says the time has never been better for those who want to enter the kaupapa to do so.

Sign up now

"Ko te karanga tēnei kia kuhu ngā mea arero Māori e kaha ana, otirā o tātou raukura ki roto i taua akoako kia kuhu mai rātou ki ō tātou where Kōhanga Reo inā hoki he pūtea ka tau ki roto i o rātou pūkoro hei manaaki i o rātou whakapeto ngoi."

(The call is now going out to our fluent speakers, especially our graduates of TKR to come and join our kōhanga across the motu knowing now that your hard work and dedication will be recognised with money in your pocket.)

Proctor, and other members of the National Trust board, are travelling the country encouraging kōhanga reo to sign up to the new pay framework. Only a third have signed so far. Proctor says some kōhanga eeo have reservations about signing an agreement with the government but is hopeful to have most signed up by the end of the year.

"Ka kōrero te kaupapa nei ki te motu kia piki mai te katoa o te kaupapa ki runga i tēnei waka, he waka whakarauora i tō tātou reo, he waka whakamānu i te kaupapa o te Kōhanga Reo ki ngā whā tekau kei mua i te aroaro."

(We will take this kaupapa to the country to encourage those kōhanga to jump on this waka that is revitalising our language and is a waka that will continue to take our kōhanga reo into the next 40 years ahead.)