Tight race in Tāmaki Makaurau

By Te Ao - Māori News

There is a genuine contest on to win the love of voters in Tāmaki Makaurau. 

Labour MP Peeni Henare was expected to face a real challenge from Māori Party candidate John Tamihere and Greens hopeful Marama Davidson.

Results from a Māori Television-Curia Research poll of registered Tāmaki Makaurau voters confirms the seat is definitely up for grabs and the result will have an important impact on the make-up of the new parliament.

For the full results, watch Whakatau 2020 - Tāmaki Makaurau LIVE from 7pm tonight online and on air, only on Māori Television. 

Related stories

Stay up to date with TeAoMāori.News

Sign up now for the latest news from around the Motu & Te Ao Māori direct to your inbox

Most popular stories