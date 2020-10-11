Tight race in Tāmaki Makaurau

There is a genuine contest on to win the love of voters in Tāmaki Makaurau.

Labour MP Peeni Henare was expected to face a real challenge from Māori Party candidate John Tamihere and Greens hopeful Marama Davidson.

Results from a Māori Television-Curia Research poll of registered Tāmaki Makaurau voters confirms the seat is definitely up for grabs and the result will have an important impact on the make-up of the new parliament.

