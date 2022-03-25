Tikanga Māori to be taught in law degree courses

Lore vs Law? It is an argument that has gone on for generations in New Zealand and in indigenous communities around the world. Now lore will be included in core law degree courses all over New Zealand.

In what is a landmark decision, the New Zealand Council of Legal Education last year voted to include concepts of te ao Māori and tikanga in all core law degree courses, and Auckland University is now implementing tikanga Māori into its law curriculum.

Respected Māori lawyer Annette Sykes has been brought in to oversee the embedding of tikanga Māori.

Robert Pouwhare, who has been brought on as tikanga advisor to Sykes, says applying tikanga Māori to Pākehā concepts is a big job.

He cites one example, Tāne and Hine-Tītama.

Paradigm shift

"Hine-Tītama knew that her partner was also her father, and she left for Rarohenga because of her shame. So the tikanga or law in that story, is that it is wrong to practise incest."

"If these students hold on to tikanga and utilise it in the courts, my belief is there will be a paradigm shift, where we begin to see the spirit of our ancestors in law."

Alana Thomas from Kaupare Law and Consultancy says there is a need to educate law students on all aspects of tikanga, "so the students, professors, and lawyers who graduate from universities understand, the depth and authority of tikanga."



Thomas also believes there will come a time when Māori lore will be a core aspect of New Zealand society.

"Not only within the courts but in all aspects in Aotearoa, Tikanga Māori becomes established as law."

So with tikanga Māori being included in the curriculum, the next stop is the wide inclusion of tikanga within the judicial system of New Zealand.