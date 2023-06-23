Tikanga, neuroscience nexus explored in parenting series

Neuroscience educator and child counsellor, Nathan Wallis explores the nexus between neurological research in parenting and tikanga in new series "Kids Don't Come with a Manual". Photo / Supplied

A new tv series is promising to present a unique approach to raising tamariki by combining tikanga Māori with the latest understanding of childhood neurological development.

"Kids Don't Come with a Manual", hosted by Neuroscience educator and child counselor, Nathan Wallis (Ngāpuhi, Ngāti Kahu) promises to shed a light on contemporary parenting challenges to empower today's parents.

Wallis says what sets this series apart is its addition of tikanga Māori knowledge and the expertise of Hinewirangi Kohu-Morgan.

Kohu-Morgan (Ngāti Ranginui, Ngāti Kahungunu, Ngāti Kahu) tragically passed away shortly after the filming, her visionary knowledge lives on in the series Nathan says.

"Hinewirangi conducted workshops on all aspects of Māori philosophies of well-being, drawing from her lived experience to aid the healing of men, women, and children," explains Nathan.

There is a clear connection between what modern-day neuroscience tells us about brain development and the teachings of tūpuna, he adds.

"Our tūpuna had a deep understanding of human development, arriving at similar conclusions as 21st-century neuroscientists."

"This validates the scientific integrity of the wisdom passed down to us through whakataukī, oreore, karakia, and waiata from our tūpuna but also uplifts the Māori world and all Māori individuals indirectly."

NZ on Air-funded series 'Kids don't come with a manual' is on Whakaata Māori and Māori+. Photo / Supplied

Nathan highlights evidence from Te Mana Ririki, which refers to the first missionaries' written accounts pre-colonization and pre-treaty, in the NZ On Air-funded series.

"The accounts described fearsome-looking men as caring fathers for their sons," Nathan says.

"The children were happy, unafraid of strangers, curious, creative, adventurous, and talkative."

"In essence, these accounts reflect a modern-day high-quality practice model that places the child's well-being at the core of the whānau structure, fostering resilience and child protection practices." he adds.

"Many of the standard practices from pre-colonization era are now regarded as models of excellence in today's context."

"Kids Don't Come with a Manual" is available to stream on Māori+, new episodes air on Whakaata Māori (5 Freeview, Sky 19) 7:30 p.m. each Monday, through July 17.