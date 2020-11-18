Tikanga for sale?

KFC is in the firing line, over its perceived lack of cultural awareness, following a pōwhiri for the re-opening of the KFC in Porirua.

Porirua councillor Kylie Wīhapi says, "I wasn’t expecting it to be honest, and none of the councillors knew it was happening either."

But according to Dave Letele, also known as Brown Butterbean, of Ngāti Maniapoto descent, ‘It is a disgrace.

"Our culture is not a gimmick."

Letele is petitioning Parliament to force fast-food chains to pay a portion of their profits back to the community.

"There should be a trust, where they pay money to go back into the community."

There is some uncertainty over just who gave the green light for the pōwhiri to happen but Wīhapi says "I believe it was KFC in Auckland."