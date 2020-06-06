TikTok scouting for homegrown music talent

TikTok is out to recruit a head of music to spot music downunder, which could be good news for Māori and Pacific Island music makers with tunes that could prove popular on the platform.

According to Music Business Worldwide and The Industry Observer, the Sydney-based role involves championing Australian and New Zealand music on TikTok.

After 17-year-old South Auckland student Joshua Stylah's track 'Laxed (Siren Beat)' went viral on TikTok last month with tens of millions of views (and was sampled by US star Jason Derulo), the chance another local artist could also find success on the platform just got a little bit better.

For those in need of encouragement, The Industry Observer notes that 19-year-old New Zealand artist BENEE is another to have set TikTok alight after her track ‘Glitter’ received more than half-a-million views last year.