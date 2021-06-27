Timeline set for phase-out of problem plastics

Photo / File

Environment Minister David Parker has announced a timeline for the phasing out of problem plastics and some single-use plastics by July 2025.

The plastics to be phased out include hard to recycle food and drink packaging made from PVC and polystyrene and some degradable plastic products (e.g, oxo and photo-degradable). Also targeted are single-use plastic items, including drink stirrers, cotton buds, single-use produce bags, cutlery, plates and bowls, straws and fruit labels.

“These types of plastics often end up as waste in landfills and cause pollution in our soils, waterways and the ocean. Reducing plastic waste will improve our environment and ensure we live up to our clean, green reputation,” Minister Parker said in a statement Sunday.

The plastics phase-outs will take place in three stages starting from late 2022:

Late 2022: PVC meat trays, polystyrene takeaway packaging, EPS grocery packaging, degradable plastic products (eg, oxo and photo-degradable), plastic drink stirrers, plastic stemmed cotton-buds.

Mid 2023: Single-use plastic produce bags, plastic tableware (plates, bowls, cutlery), plastic straws, non-compostable produce labels.

Mid 2025: All other PVC and polystyrene food and beverage packaging.

“We estimate this new policy will remove more than two billion single-use plastic items from our landfills or environment each year.”