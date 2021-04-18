Timor-Leste suffers devastating floods and surge in Covid-19 cases

Photo / File

New Zealand is providing support to Timor-Leste following severe flooding and a recent surge in Covid-19 cases, Foreign Affairs Minister Nanaia Mahuta announced today.

The island country has been devastated by catastrophic floods following days of torrential rain and deadly mudslides that have left more than 40 people dead and several thousand in evacuation centres.

The Foreign Minister said New Zealand's thoughts are with the people of Timor-Leste.

“New Zealand extends its sympathies to the whānau of the people who tragically lost their lives,” she said.

"To assist with flood response efforts, New Zealand will provide essential relief items including mother and infant kits, solar lanterns, water purification tablets, water pumps, petrol generators, collapsible water containers and family hygiene kits," said Minister Mahuta.

Timor-Leste has 55 new cases of Covid-19 and more than 400 active cases.

"We will also provide a range of additional Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) items to help ensure health workers can treat Covid-19 patients safely. These supplies will be delivered via a Royal New Zealand Air Force C-130."

The Foreign Minister said New Zealand is supporting the World Food Programme’s activities for distribution of relief items across Dili and impacted districts and will also provide up to $1 million for New Zealand NGOs to support the response through their local partners in Timor-Leste.