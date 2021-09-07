Tiny rise - 21 new Covid cases reported

Covid numbers have risen by only one to 21 new community cases, as reported by Health director-general Dr Ashley Bloomfield in today's 1pm media standup, and all are in Auckland.

An additional case is yet to be determined as a community or border case.

This takes the total outbreak count to 841, with 147 recovered.

In total there are 39 people in hospital with Covid-19. Eight are in North Shore Hospital, 18 in Middlemore Hospital and 14 in Auckland Hospital. Six of these people are in ICU, with four requiring ventilation.

More than 66,000 vaccine doses were administered yesterday. Over 60% of eligible New Zealanders aged 12 and over have received their first dose, with nearly a third fully vaccinated.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern also announced finalisation on additional Pfizer vaccine doses in September, as demand for vaccinations has soared since the Delta outbreak began, with their bulk delivery scheduled forOctober.