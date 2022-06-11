Tipare releases two singles, considering te reo release

Multi-media artist Tipare Iti (Ngāti Maniapoto), who works as a musician, writer, director, activist, photographer and producer, has just dropped her first single for eight years.

In 2014, she released her first two tracks, Back Biters and My Decision, and after an eight-year hiatus, she's releasing music again, with her single Quicksand dropping today.

Tipare was born in Australia and moved between New Zealand’s King Country and Bondi until she was eight years old when her mother moved to Los Angeles in the United States and she had her schooling there.

'Unique life experience'

“I went to New York when I was 17 for years and then moved back to New Zealand, been here ever since,” she said.

Tipare said she had creative exposure through her father’s side of the family who were writers and directors and the travelling life gave her a unique life experience.

Tipare’s original music pieces were produced by Laughton Kora and Ticklah but this time around she said that she wanted to produce the sounds and the tracks.

“I’m working on an EP based around emotions, feelings and love and I want to be really authentic in the process so I just put a challenge to myself by pulling out my musicianship more.”

'Thinking pretty heavily'

The two songs Tipare has released were very different, she said, but she had wanted to create the sounds to support the emotions that she was trying to express.

Tipare said the idea of releasing songs in te reo had been resonating with her for a while now.

“Why I hadn’t considered that is because I’m not a first language speaker I didn’t feel like I had the right to be in that space but now I’m thinking pretty heavily on that.”