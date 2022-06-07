Tipene class of '65 comes together to celebrate major milestone

Much time may have passed, and the concert party isn't as sharp as it was in 1965, but the bonds of friendship are as strong as ever for a group of Tipene kura old boys.

The St Stephen's School 'Class of '65' gathered at Waitangi over Queen's Birthday weekend to celebrate their respective 70th birthdays together. The sight of old friends brought back memories to them all.

"Anō nei kahore he rā kua pahure i waenga i a mātou. I tēnei wā pūpū ana te whatumanawa i te hari, i te koa kua taetae mai aku tini hoa noa i te motu," says Waihoroi Shortland who organised the gathering.

(It's as if not a day has passed between us. I'm very much overjoyed and happy that some of my best friends from all over the country are here this weekend.)

Another old boy, John Marsden says, "He tino hoa tonu mātou. He whānau tonu mātou katoa. Ia wā e tūtaki anō mātou ka nui te harikoa te tutaki atu anō ki a rātou."

(We are still all very good friends. We are still family. Whenever we get to catch up with each other it's a very special and happy time.)

Catching up

Eleven of the 31-strong class that started at the iconic school 57 years ago attended the festivities, with their whānau in tow. For some it was the latest in many catchups in their lives but for others it was the first time seeing long-lost mates since they parted ways at the end of their time on the Bombay Hills.

"He tangata takahi au i te motu, ka haere au ki tētahi wāhi he tama nō mua kei reira, kua whakapā atu au. Nō reira te nuinga kei te kainga tonu nei kua kitekite au i roto i ngā tau. Te hunga kua māwhiti ki tāwahi kua timata te kore e kitea," said Shortland.

(Because I'm constantly travelling across Aotearoa, I know that, wherever I go, there is an old boy nearby and I reach out. There are many up here in the north I see often but for those further afield, a bit less often.)

Charlie Timutimu, who after leaving school returned as a teacher and a successful 1st XV coach said, "ko ētahi o aku hoa i te kura, kāore anō i kite mai rā anō i a mātou i te kura. Ko te tama a James Henare tērā, kei roto i te whare. Katahi anō māua kia kite i a māua mai anō i a māua i te kura."

(Some of my good friends at school I haven't seen since then. For instance one of James Henare's sons is here. It's the first time we've seen each other since we were at school together.)

Wayne Panapa has strong whānau connections to the kura in addition to being one of the 1965 students. One of the school's houses was named for his tipuna, Bishop Wiremu Panapa. His father, brother and son also attended the school. He says, "he whakapapa kei roto i tō tātou nei whānau ki te kura o Tipene, engari ko te wawata kia whakatūwhera te kēti o Tīpene ki te miro whero ki te miro pango ki te whai i te mātauranga."

(My family whakapapa is entwined with that of the school, and I dearly hope for the gates to one day reopen and allow more students to be educated there.)

Rivalry unchanged

Although more than 50 years have passed since these men were at school, one thing that will outlast even them is the inter-house rivalry.

"Anei te kōrero, he rua noa iho ngā momo tauira o Tīpene, ko ngā mea i roto i te whare o Pānapa, me ngā i wawata ki roto rātou i te whare o Pānapa," said Shortland.

(Here's the thing, there are two groups of students at Tipene, those who were in Panapa House, and those who wished they were in Panapa House.)

Marsden begged to differ, "Bennett House - he tino toa tērā ki ngā whare ake, tae atu i tēna wā tae mai ki te kapinga o te kura."

(Bennett House - that house was better than the others. It was the case in our day and remained that way until the gates were closed.)

Timutimu says the spirit of the 'Green Machine," Selwyn House, will forever live on, while Wayne Panapa, bearing the name of his tipuna, and being a member of that house, says he has a soft spot for his brother house, Pōmare.