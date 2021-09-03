Tipene releases new album with powerful message

Watch Te Ao Tapatahi at 12pm today to watch our interview with Tipene.

Ngāti Kahungunu musician Tipene Harmer has released a new album today with a powerful message to re-indigenise Māori.

Tipene is also a finalist in the 2021 APRA Silver Scrolls for his waiata Turangwaewae performed alongside Maisey Rika and Troy Kingi.

Tipene’s passion is to bring an understanding of te ao Maori (Māori worldview) and through his new album Heritage Trail he hopes to re-indigenise Māori through the power of his music.

The music in the album is a synergy of te ao Maori and hip-hop culture and it provides a record of Tipene’s life.

“I wrote this album for a hundred years down the track, after I’m long gone," Tipene says.

"When my photo is hanging in the marae (meeting house) and my mokopuna (grandchildren) point to it and asks ‘who's that?’, ‘what was he like?’, they can press play on this album. This music is about legacy.”

The album is also a historic timeline of ancient Māori voyaging the Pacific. “Discovering Aotearoa is captured in a modern-day soundscape of wind instruments, 808 bass drops, airy samples and bilingual lyricism that transports the listener into an ancient time zone,” Tipene says.

The APRA Silver Scroll award will be presented in October.

Heritage Trail album cover. Source: Tipene