Tips for keeping rangatahi occupied during lockdown

This time, especially, has had an effect on rangatahi and so a video was created that shows what rangatahi can do to pass the time. Studies, haka practice, reconnecting with whakapapa and kaumātua have seemed to be some ways they can keep occupied during this time.

"The rōpū that were in the video are obviously quite proactive and are already staying in isolation as it is, but I think we noticed a lot of rangatahi maybe think they're a bit immune to coronavirus," Te Mahara Swanson Hall of Te Whānau a Apanui says.

Perhaps resighting a mythical story, learning how to weave or reflective writing on your time during lockdown are some ways to keep busy.

"If staying at home for your own safety and well-being isn't enough of a reason, then staying home for the safety and well-being of our kaumātua and tamariki should be the reason," Swanson Hall says.

21-year-old Cale Kupara Borell, a descendant of Pirirākau, is leading the way for his hapū in terms of their response plan.

"My position within our hapū is I'm the secretary so I'm in charge of our board," Kupara Borell says.

"Our role in this COVID-19 response, our hapū response, is to continue supporting our whānau and supporting the hauora to ensure that they can do what they need to do effectively within our hapū."

The government only intended for the country's lockdown to be for four weeks but due to the increasing number of cases the lockdown could extend