Titewhai Harawira passes away aged 90

Activist and civil rights campaigner Titewhai Harawira has passed away aged 90. Photo / Doug Sherring / NZME

Prominent northland rangatira Titewhai Harawira (Ngāpuhi, Ngāti Wai) has passed away aged 90.

A civil rights campaigner, activist and political commentator, Titewhai was a leader of Ngā Tamatoa during its landmark 1970s victories promoting Māori rights, fighting racial discrimination, and confronting crown breaches of Te Tiriti o Waitangi.

Alongside fellow campaigners Dame Whina Cooper and Eva Rickard, Harawira was a prominent face of the 1975 land hikoi from Te Tai Tokerau to Parliament.

Titewhai Harawira and Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern listen to the speeches at Waitangi 2020. Photo / Michael Cunningham / NZME

Born Titewhai Te Hoia Hinewhare in Whakapara, Te Tai Tokerau in 1932, she was raised by her maternal grandparents. Having trained as a nurse, she married John Harawira in 1952, the pair settling in Avondale in Tāmaki Makaurau.

Nine children including prominent politician Hone Harawira, and another three adopted children, did nothing to slow Harawira's activism.

She became active in the Māori Women's Welfare League, especially in its campaign to improve housing.

John Harawira died in 1977 when the pair's youngest child was just 8-years-old, Titewhai raised the extended whānau herself.

Titewhai Harawira with son Hone Harawira, seen here in 2008. Photo / John Stone / NZME

Since the 1970s Titewhai has been a familiar face at Waitangi commemorations, where she has accompanied, prime ministers and heads of state onto the treaty grounds.

Titewhai Harawira will lay at her home in Avondale for one night, before going to Hoani Waititi Marae in Henderson where she will lie in state.

She will return to the north for burial.

