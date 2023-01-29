Titewhai Harawira returns home to a 'rapturous reception' in the north

Photo / File

After a lengthy and challenging journey due to the extreme weather conditions, Titewhai Harawira has arrived home to Te Tai Tokerau for her tangi today.

Hone Harawira said his mother received a "rapturous reception" on her return north.

"After a long and torturous journey running the backroads of the north, mum finally got home yesterday afternoon to a rapturous reception from hapū and iwi from all across the north."

The service began at 12pm on Sunday in Te Ihi o Nehua and will be followed by burial at St Isaac's Cemetery at 2pm. The hakari is in Te Tawaka at 3pm.