Tītī hunters weighing economic viability of trip - 1130 Newsbreak

- NZ's Covid-19 death toll now stands at 20 after the death of another resident of Rosewood Rest Home in Christchurch. George Hollings was in his 80s and was one of the cluster of 20 who was transferred to Burwood Hospital where he died early Saturday. There were also two new confirmed cases of Covid-19 to report and four new probable cases, bringing the total number of our confirmed cases to 1,134. Five people are in hospital. Of our cases, 85% or 1,263 are reported as recovered - an increase of 11 on Friday. Of the total cases, the number of Māori remains at 126 while the number of Pacific Island cases has risen to 77. There were 5,691 tests completed Friday, with a combined total of 145,589 to date.

- The impact of the Covid-19 lockdown has left Tītī (muttonbird) hunters only three weeks to hunt this deep-south delicacy. The hunting trip is very expensive and some hunters are reconsidering whether the trip is economically viable. However, the people of Ngāti Ruahikihiki in Muruhiku are committed to the hunt.

- The NZ government support to help restore international air freight capacity has added 56 weekly cargo flights from New Zealand.

