TJ Pene's dad gave him his love for cars, now his goal is to build one from scratch

Tuia 'TJ' Pene (Ngāti Kahungunu) started tinkering with cars with his Dad when he was very young.

Born in Rotorua, Tuia Junior, or TJ, to distinguish him from his Dad, now lives in Hastings with his whānau.

TJ says he left school early “because it was not really for me” but fortunately his Dad gave him his love for cars.

So when TJ realised he still needed to study further to get somewhere in life, he enrolled in the Te Marama Learning Centre in Hastings. While he was there he attended an open day in Taradale for the local polytech.

TJ only had eyes for one programme on offer – automotive, “I just didn’t really like anything else - I like cars,” he says.

“That just got my attention straight away because the instructor was showing parts from cars, and it was what I wanted to learn. I thought that this feels like a good programme for me. “

It was enough for TJ to sign up for the free automotive and engineering level 2 course, under the NZ certificate in foundation skills, which he completed last year.

“I enjoyed it so much. It started off kind of slowly, but the more we progressed into working with cars, the more it got my attention. Everything we were doing was what I wanted to learn,” he says.

“Passing Level 2 gave me the courage to go for Level 3, which I will definitely pass.”

TJ says he is keen to continue studying automotive engineering next year but would like to work in a garage or car workshop at the same time.

“It has always been a hobby and I love it when I get to do something. It’s like when you first build your engine, and you start it for the first time. It feels great because you built that.”

Having built an engine last year, the irony is not lost on TJ that he can fix cars before he even has his full licence - he has his learners.

That is his next task and after that, his aim is to build his own car from scratch.

And his car of choice – an old school Ford!

TJ is enrolled at EIT (Eastern Institute of Technology) Hawke’s Bay for level 3 automotive engineering.