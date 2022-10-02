TJ Perenara picks his NRL grand final winner

Te Ao Toa welcomed in a man who bleeds black and yellow, TJ Perenara, after Wellington's 64-31 NPC victory over Counties Manukau in Pukekohe on Sunday.

"Coming out and leaking 31 points is something that we'll review," Perenara said.

But putting 60-odd points on the board against a quality Counties side, "it's awesome going into the playoffs to be able to do that."

Who is he picking for Sunday night's NRL grand final, the Penrith Panthers against the Parramatta Eels?

"I think the Panthers will be tough to beat. They're a solid team," he said. "They can score from anywhere."

"As an organisation, I think they're just a pretty clinical outfit. They were down last week I think against South Sydney and then clawed it back in and won convincingly against a really good team."