Toby's Seafood in hot demand after opening in Alert level 3

As soon as the country moved to Alert Level 3 this week Toby's Seafood was in hot demand and ready for business.

Their shop in Otahuhu, Auckland opened just after midnight on Tuesday and offered customers the option of pre-ordering online, but staff were forced to cancel online orders after the massive influx caused the system to shut down.

Staff member Craig Tobin says they had to go back to orders over the phone not only to catch up but to ensure their staff were safe from the mass congregation of customers.

“It was chaos really, he says.

“Everyone's happy that we were open. They were all happy but unfortunately, I'd probably say that the wait was so long I even heard that we had a few customers that had been here since 12.30, 1 o'clock, and they were still here at 4 o'clock waiting for their order. They were saying, we don't mind waiting.”

Customers wait patiently for their delicious kai at Toby's Seafood in Otahuhu - Photo / File

Toby's Seafood provides fresh seafood and shellfish products, freshly cooked fish n chips and fried bread. Tobin says preparing the kai on Tuesday was easy.

“We done the best we could we have in the bubble. Lucky we have a few Māoris staying in the same bubble that we have them in one team cooking. So that's how we get away with that because our kitchens very small.”

However, making sure customers stuck to the Covid-19 safety restrictions was a challenge.

“We know how to get the product out there but in this new health and safety way, in Covid-19, that was the hardest part, to try and get our customers used to that and when our line crashed then we had to do phone orders and go back to old school ways.”

Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield is urging New Zealanders, restaurants and businesses to follow physical distancing guidelines.

"It’s crucial that all New Zealanders stay vigilant and follow the guidelines of physical distancing, keeping to our bubbles, practising good hand hygiene and if you’re unwell, staying away from others and seeking medical advice, he says.

"For instance, food retailers must make sure they’re providing the appropriate environment for their customers. As an example, queueing for takeaways can’t occur in a random or haphazard way. Food retailers must provide clear guidelines and instructions around this to customers and staff and are responsible for ensuring these are followed."

Tobin says he and his staff will continue to stick to the restrictions. Since Tuesday, Toby’s Seafood has opened at more Auckland locations including Massey and Glen Eden taking orders via their app and online website.