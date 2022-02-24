'Today's case numbers will hit 5,000' - Chris Hipkins

Though yet to be officially released by the Ministry of Health in its usual 1pm update, Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins confirms that today's community case total "sits currently at around 5,000 cases".

He said that at the 12pm stand-up with Health boss Dr Ashley Bloomfield.

"That's a mix of PCR tests and rapid-antigen tests. There's over 1000 rapid antigen test results in that," Hipkins says.

It is also confirmed that the country's Omicron response will move into phase 3 at 11:59pm tonight, as case numbers and hospitalisations have risen to record highs.

