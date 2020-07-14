Todd Muller quits, Nikki Kaye 'acting' leader

National MPs are meeting today by teleconference, 67 days before the general election, to find a new leader, after Todd Muller abruptly quit this morning.

Muller said he had taken time over the weekend to reflect on his experience over the past several weeks as leader of the opposition.

"It has become clear to me that I am not the best person to be leader of the opposition and leader of the New Zealand National Party at this critical time for New Zealand."

"I intend to take some time out of the spotlight to spend with my family and restore my energy before reconnecting with my community.

"I look forward to continuing to serve as a loyal member of the National Party team and member of Parliament for Bay of Plenty," he said

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said in a statement that she just heard about Muller's resignation: "No matter what side of Parliament you're sitting, politics is a difficult place. I have passed on my best wishes to Mr Muller and his family," she said.

Muller revealed in a statement this morning that he was stepping down as leader "effective immediately". He said he was "not the best person" to be leader.

Muller was leader was for just 53 days.