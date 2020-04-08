Toeing the line on hunting, fishing ban - COVID-19

Māori, particularly in rural areas are affected by the COVID-19 ban on hunting and fishing.

In general, people seem to be toeing the line but there are some mixed responses particularly to the ban on fishing.

On Aotea, Great Barrier Island, Kelly Klink of Ngāti Rehua - Ngāti Wai ki Aotea has asked for the ban to be relaxed because they have no supermarket and the single dairy is a half-hour drive away.

In Tōrere near Ōpōtiki, Ngāi Tai placed a rāhui on the bush and moana even before lockdown began.

Ngāi Tai kaumātua, pig dog trainer and book-binder, Joshua Katua explains why.