Toi Mārama lights up Northland kura kaupapa Māori

Toi Mārama 22, Ngā Manu Kaitiaki o Ngā Puna Waiora, is a light installation launched by Te Kura Kaupapa Māori in Northland.

Started in 2021 by art collective Ākau, Toi Mārama gives the opportunity to Northland children to create art while promoting conservation messages.

It kicked off on earlier this week at Te Kura Kaupapa Māori o Taumārere, with subsequent shows in Kaikohe and Hokianga.

Ruth Woodbury from Ākau says the opportunity to inspire children in Northland is a main driver for the collective, following a disrupted two years of Covid-19.

"This is a fantastic kaupapa for the children from Taumārere to Hokianga, from Hokianga to Taumārere."

Students from Te Kura Kaupapa Māori o Taumārere, Kaikohe, and Hokianga were involved in creating the installation which is likened to a bird. Ruth Woodbury says it was imperative that the students led the design of the installation.

"Our animation this year, the content of what we get to see in the moving image was all caught, captured, and directed by our taitamariki of the three kura kaupapa here."

The spokesman for Ākau, Tūkaha Milne, says Ngā Puna Waiora represents the two puna that form the base of the people of Northland and the iwi Ngāpuhi.

"These pou that you can see all lit up were made by the schools from Hokianga to Taumārere. But also they are the feathers for the bird standing behind us."

Tūkaha says while it's an entertaining show, the goal is to understand what Matariki means for Māori. and the messages of togetherness as well as conservation.

"We are in the time of Matariki and Puanga. Being able to celebrate Matariki and what it represents is well-being for all of us."

"We at Ākau thought we should set up a kaupapa to help reinvigorate our communities."