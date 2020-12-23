Toi Tū Toi Ora art exhibition inspires local artist Melodownz

Toi Tū Toi Ora: Contemporary Māori Art, an art exhibition showcasing the work work of more than 100 Māori artists has made a huge impression on Local Māori artist/rapper/creative, Melodownz.

Melodownz says he was blown away by the exhibition. "It made me really proud and empowered to know that a whole art gallery is full of Māori artists.

"I think that’s something that we need more often in this society, more indigenous artwork in that kind of environment."

Inspired by his experience at Toi Tū Toi Ora: Melodownz has created a spoken-word piece to represent his experience of being a young Māori creative in today’s world and what that means to him.



Melodownz speaks about his experience at Toi Tū Toi Ora.

Source: YouTube.com/AucklandArtGalleryToiOTāmaki

The exhibition will feature different types of art, from paintings, sculptures and digital media to name a few, that celebrates Māori creativity through generations and will highlight the common themes, narratives and ideas that artists have expressed.

As an intergenerational exhibition that explores the last 70 years of Māori art, Toi Tū Toi Ora: Contemporary Māori Art also creates an opportunity to look forward.

The exhibition is free to the public and will remain open until May 9th.