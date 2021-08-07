Toi Tū Toi Ora curator recognised for changing NZ arts landscape

Photo / File

Curator of the landmark Toi Tū Toi Ora exhibition at Auckland Art Gallery, Nigel Borell is the recipient of the Arts Foundation's new He Momo, Moment in Time Award which recognises change-makers who have had a significant impact on NZ's arts and cultural landscape during the past year.

Borell (Pirirākau, Ngāi Te Rangi, Ngāti Ranginui, Te Whakatōhea) was announced as the recipient of the $25,000 award on Friday night.

"Our inaugural recipient is Nigel Borell, Māori arts curator, the creative mind behind Toi Tū Toi Ora: Contemporary Māori Art – the landmark survey exhibition that marks a true moment in time for Aotearoa’s arts landscape," the Arts Foundation said in a statement.

Nigel Borell, 2021 Arts Foundation Laureate receiving the Moment in Time Award He Momo from The Arts Foundation on Vimeo.

The award recognises an individual or collective who has "moved the needle on New Zealand’s arts landscape - be it fuelling our identity, wellbeing or culture, here or further afield."

"When our independent selection panel met in June 2021 to select eight Arts Foundation Te Tumu Toi Laureates, one name kept coming up. However, the person in question didn’t fit the traditional criteria for Laureate selection," the foundation said.

"It fanned a flame that had been quietly burning within The Arts Foundation Te Tumu Toi whānau for some time now – the need to recognise influence and impact that belongs to particular time in New Zealand’s arts journey. Enter: The Moment In Time Award He Momo."

The foundation said recipients of the award do not have to be artists themselves, just someone whose mahi impacts the arts. "The award will not be gifted regularly; just when the moment truly calls for it."

Borell resigned as curator Māori at Auckland Art Gallery in January 2021 soon after the Toi Tū Toi Ora exhibition opened referencing "major issues" regarding the level of control he was allowed over the exhibition, which was the largest in the gallery's 130-year history and featured over 300 pieces of art by more than 100 Māori artists.